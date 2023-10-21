Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 21?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Novak find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Novak stats and insights
- In two of five games this season, Novak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Novak's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.