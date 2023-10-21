The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by surrendering only 292.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 86th (367.9 yards per game). Tennessee's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 17.0 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 33.5 points per game, which ranks 38th.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Tennessee vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Tennessee Alabama 443.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.9 (71st) 303.0 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.4 (27th) 231.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (72nd) 212.5 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (83rd) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,264 passing yards, or 210.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.5% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 28.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 80 times for 571 yards (95.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabari Small has racked up 65 carries and totaled 359 yards with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has racked up 305 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Ramel Keyton has put together a 230-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 31 targets.

Bru McCoy has racked up 217 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,397 yards passing for Alabama, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 454 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 61 times for 319 yards (45.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 446 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 19 catches and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack's 11 receptions have yielded 213 yards and three touchdowns.

