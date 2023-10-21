San Jose State vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The San Jose State Spartans (2-5) and their 22nd-ranked pass defense will host the Utah State Aggies (3-4) and the 17th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Aggies are 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 65.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Utah State matchup.
San Jose State vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
San Jose State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-4)
|65.5
|-200
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-4.5)
|66.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
San Jose State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- San Jose State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Spartans have been favored by 4 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Utah State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Aggies have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
San Jose State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds
|San Jose State
|To Win the MWC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
