The San Jose State Spartans (2-5) and their 22nd-ranked pass defense will host the Utah State Aggies (3-4) and the 17th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Aggies are 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 65.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Utah State matchup.

San Jose State vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Jose, California
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-4) 65.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-4.5) 66.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

San Jose State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

  • San Jose State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Spartans have been favored by 4 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Utah State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Aggies have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

San Jose State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds

San Jose State
To Win the MWC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
Utah State
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the MWC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.