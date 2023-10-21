The San Jose State Spartans (2-5) and their 22nd-ranked pass defense will host the Utah State Aggies (3-4) and the 17th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Aggies are 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 65.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Utah State matchup.

San Jose State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-4) 65.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-4.5) 66.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

San Jose State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

San Jose State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 4 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Utah State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

San Jose State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds

San Jose State To Win the MWC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.