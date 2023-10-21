MWC opponents match up when the San Jose State Spartans (2-5) and the Utah State Aggies (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 19th-worst in the FBS (32.3 points allowed per game), San Jose State has played better on offense, ranking 48th in the FBS by putting up 31.4 points per game. Utah State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 477.9 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 414.6 total yards per game, which ranks 107th.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network

San Jose State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

San Jose State vs. Utah State Key Statistics

San Jose State Utah State 389.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.9 (7th) 396.4 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.6 (114th) 148.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.3 (49th) 241.4 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.6 (17th) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (123rd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (6th)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,610 yards (230.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 59.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 471 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 168 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Quali Conley has been handed the ball 46 times this year and racked up 352 yards (50.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 13 grabs for 165 yards

Nick Nash's team-high 378 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 49 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has hauled in 17 passes while averaging 35.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Charles Ross has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 17 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas leads Utah State with 1,338 yards on 101-of-153 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 74 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 47 carries.

Davon Booth is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 446 yards, or 63.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Rahsul Faison has been given 46 carries and totaled 334 yards with two touchdowns.

Jalen Royals has registered 39 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 647 (92.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has nine touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has 54 receptions (on 79 targets) for a total of 613 yards (87.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 30 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

