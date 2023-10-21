Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Utah State Aggies and San Jose State Spartans square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Aggies. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (+4) Under (65.5) Utah State 36, San Jose State 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on San Jose State vs. Utah State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Spartans have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Against the spread, the Spartans are 4-2-0 this season.

San Jose State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

There have been five Spartans games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

San Jose State games this season have posted an average total of 56.2, which is 9.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 40.0% chance to win.

So far this year, the Aggies have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 4-point underdogs this year, Utah State is 2-2 against the spread.

Out of the Aggies' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

The average total for Utah State games this season is 13.5 less points than the point total of 65.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 31.4 32.3 32.0 30.0 31.0 34.0 Utah State 37.3 32.9 48.0 33.5 23.0 32.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.