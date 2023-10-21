Best Bets & Odds for the San Jose State vs. Utah State Game – Saturday, October 21
The San Jose State Spartans (2-5) have an MWC matchup with the Utah State Aggies (3-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is San Jose State vs. Utah State?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Utah State 36, San Jose State 28
- San Jose State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Spartans have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- This season, Utah State has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.
- This season, the Aggies have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Spartans a 64.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Utah State (+4)
- San Jose State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Utah State owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (65.5)
- San Jose State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 65.5 points twice this season.
- This season, four of Utah State's games have ended with a score higher than 65.5 points.
- San Jose State averages 31.4 points per game against Utah State's 37.3, totaling 3.2 points over the matchup's point total of 65.5.
Splits Tables
San Jose State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.2
|50.5
|59
|Implied Total AVG
|34.5
|30.5
|36.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
Utah State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52
|57.5
|46.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.5
|31
|30
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
