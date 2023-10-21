The San Jose State Spartans (2-5) have an MWC matchup with the Utah State Aggies (3-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is San Jose State vs. Utah State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 36, San Jose State 28

Utah State 36, San Jose State 28 San Jose State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Spartans have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Utah State has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Aggies have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Spartans a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (+4)



Utah State (+4) San Jose State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Utah State owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) San Jose State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 65.5 points twice this season.

This season, four of Utah State's games have ended with a score higher than 65.5 points.

San Jose State averages 31.4 points per game against Utah State's 37.3, totaling 3.2 points over the matchup's point total of 65.5.

Splits Tables

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.2 50.5 59 Implied Total AVG 34.5 30.5 36.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 0-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 57.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.5 31 30 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

