Ryan O'Reilly will be in action when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 19:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

O'Reilly has a goal in two of five games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

O'Reilly has registered a point in a game three times this season out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

O'Reilly has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, O'Reilly has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 1 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

