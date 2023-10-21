The Nashville Predators (2-3) host the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1, losers of four in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Saturday, October 21 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-225) Sharks (+185) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

This is the first occasion this season the Predators have played as a moneyline favorite.

Nashville has not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 69.2% chance to win.

In two games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Sharks Additional Info

Predators vs. Sharks Rankings

Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 223 (28th) Goals 233 (25th) 236 (12th) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 44 (24th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators are ranked 14th in the league with 13 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

On defense, the Predators have given up 15 goals (three per game) to rank 24th in league play.

They're ranked 18th in the league with a -2 goal differential .

