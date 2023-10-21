AAC opponents match up when the Memphis Tigers (4-2) and the UAB Blazers (2-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

Memphis is putting up 426.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 42nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers rank 62nd, giving up 369.5 yards per contest. UAB has been struggling on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 36.6 points allowed per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 30.1 points per contest (56th-ranked).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Memphis vs. UAB Key Statistics

Memphis UAB 426.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (23rd) 369.5 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.4 (121st) 142.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (79th) 284.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.0 (24th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,697 pass yards for Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 129 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 468 yards (78.0 per game) with six scores. He has also caught 26 passes for 233 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 35 times for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's team-leading 507 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 50 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 357 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has recored 1,905 passing yards, or 272.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.4% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 19.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has rushed 70 times for a team-high 327 yards (46.7 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 25 receptions this season are good for 261 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 249 yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 386 (55.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has three touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has caught 35 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Memphis or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.