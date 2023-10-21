In the game between the Memphis Tigers and UAB Blazers on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Memphis vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7) Over (61.5) Memphis 37, UAB 26

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1.

Out of five Tigers games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 7.6 more than the average point total for Memphis games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers' ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

UAB is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

Out of the Blazers' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

The average over/under for UAB games this year is 1.6 fewer points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34.0 23.0 35.0 25.3 37.0 3.0 UAB 30.1 36.6 37.3 27.3 24.8 43.5

