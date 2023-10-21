The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) take the field to try to take home Floyd of Rosedale. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Iowa vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Iowa vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

Iowa 27, Minnesota 15 Iowa has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Hawkeyes have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Golden Gophers have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (-3.5)



Iowa (-3.5) In seven Iowa games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Entering play this week, Minnesota has one victory against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (30.5)



Over (30.5) Six of Iowa's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 30.5 points.

In the Minnesota's six games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 30.5.

Iowa averages 20.9 points per game against Minnesota's 21.7, amounting to 12.1 points over the contest's total of 30.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.5 40.3 36.2 Implied Total AVG 26 28.5 22.7 ATS Record 4-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46 Implied Total AVG 29.5 30.3 28 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.