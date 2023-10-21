Based on our computer projections, the Eastern Washington Eagles will take down the Weber State Wildcats when the two teams play at Roos Field on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Washington (-5.4) 53.8 Eastern Washington 30, Weber State 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Eagles games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats' two games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Washington 30.8 34.7 38.0 36.5 33.0 33.3 Weber State 18.6 23.3 15.3 23.5 23.0 23.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.