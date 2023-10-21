Big Sky foes meet when the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-4) and the Weber State Wildcats (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Roos Field.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FCS (444.7 yards allowed per game), Eastern Washington has played better on offense, ranking 27th in the FCS offensively putting up 409.7 yards per game. Weber State ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (266.3), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 41st in the FCS with 328.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Eastern Washington Weber State 409.7 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.3 (97th) 444.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (76th) 144.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (75th) 264.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.4 (116th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has 1,424 yards passing for Eastern Washington, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 83 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 40 carries.

Justice Jackson has racked up 258 yards on 46 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Michael Wortham has carried the ball 24 times for 203 yards (33.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Efton Chism III's 481 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has totaled 47 receptions and four touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has caught 24 passes for 280 yards (46.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Anthony Stell Jr. has compiled 23 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 38.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has put up 782 passing yards, or 111.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.6% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Damon Bankston has run the ball 64 times for 388 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kris Jackson has racked up 67 carries and totaled 288 yards with four touchdowns.

Jacob Sharp's 181 receiving yards (25.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 12 catches on 14 targets.

Haze Hadley has caught 17 passes and compiled 149 receiving yards (21.3 per game).

Hayden Meacham's 13 receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 124 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

