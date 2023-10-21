The Duquesne Dukes (3-3) face a fellow NEC foe when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field.

Duquesne sports the 46th-ranked scoring offense this year (27.5 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst with 36.7 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Saint Francis (PA) ranks 77th in the FCS (22.0 points per game), and it is 62nd on defense (27.0 points allowed per game).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on NEC Front Row.

Duquesne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Duquesne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Duquesne Saint Francis (PA) 368.3 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.7 (81st) 366.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.0 (72nd) 169.3 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.5 (46th) 199.0 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.2 (88th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has thrown for 1,097 yards (182.8 ypg) to lead Duquesne, completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Taj Butts, has carried the ball 55 times for 346 yards (57.7 per game), scoring two times.

JaMario Clements has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 309 yards (51.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Keshawn Brown has hauled in 20 receptions for 362 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

DJ Powell has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 358 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tedy Afful has hauled in 17 catches for 316 yards, an average of 52.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle has been a dual threat for Saint Francis (PA) this season. He has 1,018 passing yards (169.7 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes. He's tossed nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 223 yards (37.2 ypg) on 42 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Jackson has run the ball 58 times for 296 yards.

Dawson Snyder has collected 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 396 (66.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has three touchdowns.

Casey McKinney has 20 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 282 yards (47.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mekhi Workman's 13 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 112 yards.

