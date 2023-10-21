Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Duquesne Dukes and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Dukes. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Duquesne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Duquesne (-8.9) 54.7 Duquesne 32, Saint Francis (PA) 23

Week 8 Predictions

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes are winless against the spread this season.

The Dukes and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

No Red Flash one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Dukes vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duquesne 27.5 36.7 46.5 13.5 18.0 48.3 Saint Francis (PA) 22.0 27.0 32.5 22.0 16.8 29.5

