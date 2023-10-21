Collin Morikawa enters play in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, with action from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Morikawa at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards
Morikawa Odds to Win: +1000

Collin Morikawa Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Morikawa has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting six bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Morikawa has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Morikawa will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 14 -9 276 0 16 3 7 $7.8M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Morikawa's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 31st.

Morikawa made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Morikawa finished 45th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Morikawa has played in the past year (7,364 yards) is 285 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 93rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Morikawa was better than 34% of the competitors at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Morikawa carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Morikawa carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.7).

Morikawa carded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Morikawa's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.8).

Morikawa finished the TOUR Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Morikawa underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

