The Bucknell Bison (2-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in a Patriot League battle.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FCS (35.3 points allowed per game), Bucknell has played better offensively, ranking 97th in the FCS by averaging 19.2 points per game. Lehigh has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 20th-worst in total offense (289.6 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (444.0 total yards allowed per game).

Bucknell vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Bucknell vs. Lehigh Key Statistics

Bucknell Lehigh 313.5 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.6 (79th) 441.2 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.0 (124th) 91.2 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.9 (120th) 222.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (65th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has racked up 1,223 yards (203.8 ypg) on 103-of-179 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 67 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Coleman Bennett has 317 rushing yards on 75 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 215 yards (35.8 per game) on 22 catches.

Rushawn Baker has collected 185 yards on 52 attempts, scoring two times.

Eric Weatherly's team-high 320 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 18 targets) with four touchdowns.

Damian Harris has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 221 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has 1,371 passing yards, or 195.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Luke Yoder has run for 283 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jack DiPietro has racked up 139 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Mason Humphrey has hauled in 280 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Connor Kennedy has put up a 273-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 20 targets.

Geoffrey Jamiel's 20 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

