Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Bucknell Bison and Lehigh Mountain Hawks match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bison. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Bucknell vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bucknell (-6.5) 51.5 Bucknell 29, Lehigh 23

Week 8 Predictions

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have covered the spread in every game this season.

The Bison have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

In Mountain Hawks games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Bison vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bucknell 19.2 35.3 23.0 35.0 15.3 35.7 Lehigh 15.7 30.1 12.3 26.0 18.3 33.3

