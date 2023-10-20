This week, there's high school football on the docket in Williamson County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Summit High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20

6:55 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12

4A - Region 6 - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fairview, TN

Fairview, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at The Webb School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bell Buckle, TN

Bell Buckle, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

