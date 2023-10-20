Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Weakley County, Tennessee, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Gleason School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dresden, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at McNairy Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Selmer, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
