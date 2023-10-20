Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Washington County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Holston High School at Johnson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mountain City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobyns Bennett High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
