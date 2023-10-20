Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Sullivan County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Sullivan East High School at West Greene High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mosheim, TN

Mosheim, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Dobyns Bennett High School at David Crockett High School