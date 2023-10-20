Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Smith County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Bledsoe County High School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.