Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week? We have the information below.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rutherfordton, NC

Rutherfordton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyrna High School at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8

4A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Blackman High School at Rockvale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rockvale, TN

Rockvale, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7

4A - Region 4 - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Siegel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7

4A - Region 4 - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Eagleville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eagleville, TN

Eagleville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland High School at Ravenwood High School