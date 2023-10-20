If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Robertson County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Robertson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    East Robertson High School at White House Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: White House, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jo Byrns School at Houston County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Erin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

