Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Putnam County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Macon County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Baxter, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson County High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.