Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Obion County, Tennessee this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Tellico Plains High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Englewood, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Obion County Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Newbern, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.