Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Moore County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Moore County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Moore County High School at Forrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lynchburg, TN

Lynchburg, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Moore County High School