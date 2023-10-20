If you live in Maury County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Summit High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20

6:55 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12

4A - Region 6 - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tullahoma High School at Spring Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8

3A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Zion Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickman County High School at Mt. Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

