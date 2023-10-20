Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Knox County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Grace Christian Academy at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
