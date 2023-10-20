The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Johnson County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Monroe County
  • Polk County
  • Blount County

    • Johnson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Holston High School at Johnson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Mountain City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.