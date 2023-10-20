Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Houston County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Jo Byrns School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Erin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
