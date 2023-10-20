If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hickman County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hickman County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Hickman County High School at Mt. Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Hickman High School at Harpeth High School