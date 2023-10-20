Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Greene County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sullivan East High School at West Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mosheim, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Happy Valley High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.