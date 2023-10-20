Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dyer County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Dyer County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Dyer County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Obion County Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Newbern, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.