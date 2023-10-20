Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Coffee County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Coffee County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Tullahoma High School at Spring Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ooltewah High School at Coffee County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Manchester, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.