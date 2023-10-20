There is high school football competition in Carter County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Happy Valley High School at North Greene High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School