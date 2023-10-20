Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Carroll County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
McEwen High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bruceton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntingdon High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.