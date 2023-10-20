Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Carroll County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

McEwen High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bruceton, TN

Bruceton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McKenzie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: McKenzie, TN

McKenzie, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntingdon High School at Camden Central High School