Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Morgan County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunbright School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rockwood High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
