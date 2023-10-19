Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Greene County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Happy Valley High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sullivan East High School at West Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mosheim, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
