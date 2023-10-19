Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Blount County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Maryville High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Blount High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
