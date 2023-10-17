Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the Tennessee Volunteers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is one of many solid options on the Week 8 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, October 17 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-14.5)

Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Memphis (-5.5)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Finley Stadium Davenport Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tucker Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)

Austin Peay Governors at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Eccles Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

