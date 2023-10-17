Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Oilers on October 17, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Edmonton Oilers-Nashville Predators matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Predators vs. Oilers Additional Info
|Oilers vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs. Predators Prediction
|Oilers vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Oilers vs Predators
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Filip Forsberg has racked up three points this season, with zero goals and three assists.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
Juuso Parssinen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Juuso Parssinen has earned two goals on the season, chipping in zero assists.
Parssinen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has scored three points in two games (two goals and one assist).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Connor McDavid has one goal and two assists to total three points (1.5 per game).
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.