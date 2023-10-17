The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) will visit the Nashville Predators (1-2) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators had the NHL's 27th-ranked power-play percentage (17.6%).

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Oilers led the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

The 89 power-play goals the Oilers scored last season (on 275 power-play chances) led the NHL.

The Oilers had a league-leading 32.36% power-play conversion rate.

Oilers Key Players