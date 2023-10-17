The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) visit the Nashville Predators (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Oilers are coming off a 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Predators were beaten by the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their most recent game.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Predators 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+120)

Predators (+120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators had a 13-8-21 record in overtime contests last season, and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Nashville picked up 42 points (18-8-6) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Predators scored just one goal in 14 games, and went 2-11-1 (five points).

Nashville accumulated 25 points (11-7-3) when scoring two goals last season.

The Predators scored more than two goals 40 times, accumulating 61 points (29-8-3).

Last season Nashville scored a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 35 points, with a record of 16-7-3.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Nashville posted a record of 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators were outshot by their opponents in 52 games last season, going 26-21-5 to record 57 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 6th 33.6 Shots 29.5 23rd 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 1st 32.36% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 20th 76.98% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Predators vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

