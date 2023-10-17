Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
The Liberty Flames (6-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.
Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-13.5)
|54.5
|-650
|+460
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty has covered five times in five chances against the spread this season.
