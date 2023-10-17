The Liberty Flames (6-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 54.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Liberty has covered five times in five chances against the spread this season.

