The Liberty Flames (6-0) host a CUSA clash against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (25th-best with 35.3 points per game) and scoring defense (19th-best with 17.2 points allowed per game) this year. Middle Tennessee's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 31.9 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 108th with 22.1 points per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Liberty 389.0 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479.0 (34th) 398.6 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.7 (15th) 121.7 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.5 (2nd) 267.3 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (78th) 12 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 7 (94th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (4th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has racked up 1,819 yards (259.9 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 156 yards with two touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has rushed for 316 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Frank Peasant has collected 171 yards (on 49 carries) with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis has totaled 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 412 (58.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has put up a 409-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 48 targets.

Justin Olson's 36 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 333 yards and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,353 yards (225.5 ypg) on 76-of-132 passing with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 337 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 592 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 18 receptions for 438 yards (73.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 64.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot has compiled seven grabs for 145 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

