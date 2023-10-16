Keenan Allen vs. Daron Bland: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, Keenan Allen will face a Cowboys pass defense featuring Daron Bland. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys
|68
|17
|6
|32
|11.71
Keenan Allen vs. Daron Bland Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen leads his squad with 434 receiving yards on 35 catches with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Los Angeles is midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 13th in the league with 1,076 (269 per game).
- The Chargers have tallied 110 points this season, ranking 15th in the league with 27.5 points per game. In terms of total yards, they are 19th in the NFL with 1,555 total yards (388.8 per contest).
- Los Angeles has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 36.5 times contest, which is 10th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Chargers have made 22 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the NFL. They pass the ball 44.9% of the time in the red zone.
Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense
- Daron Bland leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.
- In the air, Dallas has conceded the second-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 843 (168.6 per game).
- The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is 16.6 per game, seventh-best in the league.
- Dallas' defense hasn't allowed a player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Cowboys have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Daron Bland
|Rec. Targets
|44
|17
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|35
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.4
|9
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|434
|19
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|108.5
|3.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|160
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
