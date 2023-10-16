CeeDee Lamb vs. Asante Samuel Jr.: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Dallas Cowboys play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, CeeDee Lamb will face a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|43.9
|8.8
|23
|78
|11.00
CeeDee Lamb vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb's team-high 358 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 35 targets) with one touchdown.
- Looking at passing yards, Dallas is No. 18 in the league, with 1,015 (203 per game).
- The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 26.8 points per game, seventh-highest in the league.
- Dallas averages 33 pass attempts per game this season, ranking it 18th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 32 total red-zone pass attempts (42.1% red-zone pass rate).
Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense
- Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 299.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 7.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- So far this season, the Chargers have allowed 104 points, ranking 14th in the league with 26 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 12th in the NFL with 1,616 total yards allowed (404 per contest).
- Los Angeles has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Chargers have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|35
|25
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|27
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|17
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|358
|20
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71.6
|5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|145
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
