When the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Tyjae Spears find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Spears will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

Spears has 156 yards on 27 carries (31.2 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

And Spears has tacked on 14 catches for 63 yards (12.6 per game).

Spears has one rushing TD this season.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0

Rep Tyjae Spears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.